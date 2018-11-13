Fickle Follicle Fiasco: Twitter Caught Balding Bron-Bron With 88% Ceiling Missing & Dunked On His Desolate Dome
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
King Bron’s Bald Spots Shatters Twitter
We love you Bron-Bron but it really REALLY might be time to let it go–seriously, like, forreal forreal–based on a recent postgame glimpse of his missing ceiling that sent Go Sports Twitter into a hilariously petty TIZZY.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Bron-Bron’s missing ceiling on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.