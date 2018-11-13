#LHHHReunion: Akbar Being Trash, Lyrica’s Drama And K. Michelle’s Destruction Of Roccstar Brought Out ALL The Pettiest Reactions
- By Bossip Staff
The Wildest Reactions To The LHH Reunion
The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood reunion was one of the wildest yet. It was pure chaos from jump.
We had Lyrica getting checked and claiming that she needed to chill because she was pregnant. This led to some of the ladies being escorted out. Twitter didn’t seem to think that she needed protection.
We had K. Michelle verbally destroying Roccstar like he was nothing. She gave an epic read that will go down as one of her best.
We had Akbar continuing hi streak of being trash with him defending his actions.
And. So. Much. More.
Take a look at the wildest reactions to all of the chaos.
