Marvel Memory Lane: Check Out Every Cameo The Late Great Stan Lee Made In His Creations’ Adaptations [Video]

Stan Lee created MULTIPLE cultural phenomena in his 95 long years of life, that will be sure to resonate far beyond his time here on earth. Marvel fans know that the comic legend made a cameo in all 23 MCU movies, several X-Men movies, Fantastic Four Films, Marvel TV shows, etc.

Here is a rundown of every Stan Lee cameo ranging from as far back as The 1980’s. He’ll be truly missed.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images/YouTube