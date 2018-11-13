Oral Elation, Stimulation: This Video Of Jill Scott Giving Air Neck To Her Microphone Has DESTROYED Twitter

Jill Scott at live shows 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/Iz0vxPZLvB — Famos (@Gee_FamO) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott Video Blows Up Twitter

Oh, y’all didn’t know Jill Scott was a FREAK freak? Well now you know. The Philly songbird is on tour and putting her best foot forward to entertain her fans. Not the least of that performance is her, um, providing oral services to her microphone. On stage. No, she’s not just getting close to the mic and singing. She’s pantomiming all sorts of freaky head games.

The video is quite the spectacle as the crowd is going…nuts…over it all. Jill definitely looks like a professional and that’s one lucky ghost getting served on stage. Make sure you peep all the way to the end for a surprise. Wow.

This has led to Jill Scott being the number one trending topic on Twitter and for good reason. You better recognize. Aunties got that NECK neck.

Peep all the wildest reactions to it all…