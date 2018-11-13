Get Well: Instagram Model Says Horrific Illegal Butt Injections Paralyzed Her Legs

Instagram Model Shares Struggles With Lethal Silicone Butt Injections

An Instagram model says her life has been spared so far by butt injections that have killed several others, but her body is going through hell. She’s sharing her story to spread awareness. Back in 2010, Desiree (@OfficiallySmileyAsian) says she received illegal butt shots from two women who are now serving life sentences for KILLING folks with their deadly silicone filled needles. Now, the woman has to spend thousands of dollars on operations to remove some of the silicone from her body. Unfortunately, it’s still there and traveling up her back and stopping her from walking.

Things are really going bad for me right now I went and got butt injections back in 2010 Through 2012 and now it’s effecting my health. The people that did my injections are now in jail serving a life sentence because somebody died from these illegal shots not to long ago so I can’t reach out to them to fix this Problem I have silicone all up my back from these illegal shots and I know I’m not the only girl that has them. I encourage you ladies all to love your body for what it is because no matter how God made you he made each of us special. I’m out the hospital now and I have to have surgery soon as I can to remove the infection that it has caused in my back allowing me not to walk. Insurance won’t cover the surgery because it’s cosmetic and honestly I don’t know how ima pay for my surgery because I don’t have the money for it .

Her story sounds similar to K. Michelle's struggle with her own injections, except K. had THOUSANDS of dollars to spend on surgeries. Desiree is asking for help to spare her life with this Go Fund Me campaign.