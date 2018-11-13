Lights, Camera, Action! Watch Gunman Lick Shots At Tekashi69 And Kanye West’s $500,000 Music Video Set [Video]

Tekashi69 And Kanye West Music Video Shooting Captured On Security Camera

Tekashi69 and Kanye West found themselves under fire when the set of their new music video was riddled with bullets recently. The $500,000 production came to a screeching halt when a gunman fired multiple shots into the Beverly Hills home where the clip was being filmed.

The song they were shooting a video for also features Nicki Minaj but she was not on the set at the time of the shooting. TMZ got footage of the man running up to the house and opening fire, check it out below.