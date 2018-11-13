The Rewind Episode 15

On the latest episode of “The Rewind”, hosts Landon and DJ Franchise talk Teyana Taylor’s “Gonna Love Me” remix with Raekwon, Ghostface Killa, and Method Man that DJ Franchise “The Bully” can’t get enough of.

Landon, however, is less than impressed considering that it comes with production from Kanye.

On the flip side Landon LOVED Tyler Perry’s new film “Nobody’s Fool”—that Franchise says was absolutely horrible.

“Tyler Perry keeps giving us this garbage, this trash. I don’t know why black people wanna go see this stupid a** movie. This movie was just horrible over all.”

Ooop!

Watch above, it’s THE REWIND!