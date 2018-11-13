Hollyweird: Jamie Foxx Tells Stories Of Partying With Prince & Singing Karaoke With Whitney Houston [Video]

Jamie Foxx Talks Partying With Prince & Whitney Houston

Jamie Foxx stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night to kick off the week on a strong note. The longtime entertainer talked to Jimmy Fallon about his many insane stories with celebrities from every walk of life, and it’s something you won’t wanna miss.

Throughout the interview, Foxx shows off his impressions of LeBron James and Denzel Washington, dishes on a celebrity karaoke party he threw where Whitney Houston sang “I Will Always Love You” and reveals what it was like partying with Prince to ring in 1999.