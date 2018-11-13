No Champagne, Papi: John Mayer Gave Up Drinking After Embarrassing Himself At Drake’s 30th B’Day Party THEN Suffering Six-Day Hangover

John Mayer Reveals Drake’s B’Day Party Kicked Off His Sobriety

John Mayer is on the cover of the November issue of Complex Magazine alongside Fear Of God designer Jerry Lorenzo. In the issue the pair discuss style, Kanye West, work ethic and sobriety… Both Lorenzo and Mayer gave up alcohol, but Mayer has an epic story about the last time he drank. And it involves Drake…

Via Complex:

Oh, I have the most amazing last-night-of-my-life-drinking story. It was Drake’s 30th birthday party, and I made quite a fool of myself. It took me weeks to stop doing this every morning I woke up. And then I had a conversation with myself. I remember where I was. I was in my sixth day of the hangover. That’s how big the hangover was. I looked out the window and I went, “OK, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you’d like 60, and you’d like to spend the other 40 having fun, that’s fine. But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There’s no wrong answer. What is it?” I went, “100.”

There’s more though… it turns out Drake had to REMIND him how drunk he’d been at the party:

“I was doing a show with Dave Chappelle, and Drake was in the audience. Drake came up, he said hello. And I hadn’t seen him since his birthday. He reminded me — well, he didn’t really remind me, he told me for the first time ’cause I was pretty far gone, it was the last night I had ever had a drink — that when I said goodbye to him, and was about to leave the club and go into the street, I put my arms out in front of him and I said, ‘Remember me, and remember this,’ and just walked out. Apparently it was like, what did he just say?” “Chappelle lost it, that [I] would have said that. And I have confirmation from someone else standing next to him that ultimately, I wasn’t so bad that night. I found out it wasn’t as bad as I thought. Apparently held it mostly together.”

Wild night right? We’re glad to hear that Mayer is thriving in his sobriety.

