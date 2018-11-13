RHOA Rumor Control: Porsha Williams Comes Clean About Using Her Fiancé’s Toothbrush ‘Every Day’

Yuck on yuck…

Porsha Williams Explains Using Dennis McKinley’s Toothbrush

Porsha Williams is coming clean about a dirty little secret she spilled on RHOA. The peach holder was seen on this week’s episode with her fiancé Dennis McKinley berating him about using his toothbrush.

According to Porsha who was with McKinley in Miami, this is a normal occurrence for them so it shouldn’t be a big deal while they’re on vacay.

“I asked you for it earlier and you didn’t want to share ’cause we in Miami?” said Porsha. “You wanna use my toothbrush?” said Dennis. “I use it every day, what are you talking about?” replied Porsha.

If that’s not enough, even after Dennis went and bought Porsha HER OWN toothbrush, she insisted on using his because the new one was “too soft.”

“This toothbrush is too soft. Bring me yours. Bring me your toothbrush,” said Porsha. “Why are you treating me like this? Bring me your toothbrush!” “You don’t think it’s gross when we’re at home,” Williams added. “Dammit, this is an emergency! Look at my teeth? What am I ’bout to do with this little bitty tiny soft toothbrush?! Not a damn thing!”

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha.

While the episode was airing Porsha spoke on cleaning her chompers with her man’s toothbrush and admitted that it only “happens in emergencies”, but Dennis should be used to it.

He was so mad I was doing it on camera !! I guess it is nasty but it’s only in emergencies 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/Q5mSAQjMSO — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) November 12, 2018

She also told Colgate to send a clean, unused toothbrush her way.

PLEASE DO!

Porsha you’re way too pretty for this nastiness, get your own toothbrush sis.

