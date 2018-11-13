RHOA Rumor Control: Porsha Williams Comes Clean About Using Her Fiancé’s Toothbrush ‘Every Day’
Porsha Williams Explains Using Dennis McKinley’s Toothbrush
Porsha Williams is coming clean about a dirty little secret she spilled on RHOA. The peach holder was seen on this week’s episode with her fiancé Dennis McKinley berating him about using his toothbrush.
According to Porsha who was with McKinley in Miami, this is a normal occurrence for them so it shouldn’t be a big deal while they’re on vacay.
“I asked you for it earlier and you didn’t want to share ’cause we in Miami?” said Porsha.
“You wanna use my toothbrush?” said Dennis.
“I use it every day, what are you talking about?” replied Porsha.
If that’s not enough, even after Dennis went and bought Porsha HER OWN toothbrush, she insisted on using his because the new one was “too soft.”
“This toothbrush is too soft. Bring me yours. Bring me your toothbrush,” said Porsha. “Why are you treating me like this? Bring me your toothbrush!”
“You don’t think it’s gross when we’re at home,” Williams added. “Dammit, this is an emergency! Look at my teeth? What am I ’bout to do with this little bitty tiny soft toothbrush?! Not a damn thing!”
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha.
While the episode was airing Porsha spoke on cleaning her chompers with her man’s toothbrush and admitted that it only “happens in emergencies”, but Dennis should be used to it.
She also told Colgate to send a clean, unused toothbrush her way.
PLEASE DO!
Porsha you’re way too pretty for this nastiness, get your own toothbrush sis.
See more on the flip.
When Porsha told the ladies about her toothbrush debacle all the ladies agreed that it was gross.
Kandi asked RHOA watchers about the moment.
RHOA fans couldn’t believe Porsha was serious about using Dennis’ toothbrush.
Some people admitted that they too share a toothbrush with their partner.
