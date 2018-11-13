Waka Flocka Hoping To Impregnate Oatmeal Thick Tammy With His Brick House Baby Batter Next Year

Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Planning To Have A Baby Next Year

It seems Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are in a good place, despite constant rumors that the “Grove St. Party” rapper is cheating on his lovely lady. Rivera defended her relationship against Instagram trolls this week and come to find out, they’re even planning to expand their family in the near future.

In case you missed it, the T-Rivera Swimsuits designer hit social media to tell her fans to tune into Couples Court With The Cutlers, as she was called in to give her “professional” advice on a couple’s struggles. “Who better than a married woman who’s been through it all!!” she wrote. Well, one user responded:

“I’m guessing your advice was stay let him sh** on you make you look like a clown and secure a [money] fu** ya worth.” “WELL I DID BI**H AND WE GOOD NOW…..soo wassup?! I aint losing no sleep neither should you,” Tammy responded.

They’re so good, in fact, that they’re planning have their first child together next year…which is right around the corner. TMZ reports Waka’s over rapping and just wants to settle down:

The Atlanta MC sat down with our very own Raquel Harper for Tuesday night’s BET episode of Raq Rants, and she asked him when he wants to stop rapping. Waka says he’s going to retire … and he’s got a pretty good reason. According to WFF … he’s achieved everything he’s ever wanted from the rap game — money, fame, a better life for himself and, of course, a lovely wife in Tammy … both of whom used to star in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. What more could a man want at this point?!?!

Apparently, the answer is to knock Tammy up with his seed…

Well, there is one thing left on Waka’s bucket list … a little baby.

As for what was said EXACTLY, Waka told Raquel Harper…

“They booking me, I don’t want to rap…I did what I came to do.” A few moments later, he adds “I’m about to make a baby next year.”

Watch the sneak peek here and tune into Raq Rants on BET, Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET for the tea.