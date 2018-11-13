Smells Like Kris Jenner: Rob Kardashian Files To Lower Child Support Payments, Claiming Blac Chyna Is Worth More Than Him Now

Rob Kardashian Wants To Lower Child Support For Dream

Rob Kardashian is hoping to lower his monthly child support payments to Blac Chyna, because he’s claiming the influencer is now worth more money than he is.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Rob–who had been ordered to pay a whopping $20,000 per month for 2-year-old Dream Kardashian–claims he “can no longer afford these orders” and is asking for a modification to lower this amount drastically. Rob is blaming Chyna for his financial situation, saying the domestic violence restraining order she received against him last year has caused him significant monetary losses.

Since their E! reality show Rob & Chyna came to a halt along with their relationship, Rob has resumed his reclusive lifestyle. “I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media,” he says in the documents.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show,” he continues. “I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”