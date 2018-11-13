Are You Feeling These Get Ups? Here’s What Everyone Wore To The #LHHReunion…
Are You Feeling These #LHHHReunion Outfits?
The “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” Reunion special went down last night. All of the messy beef had folks talking, but so did some of their exciting fashion choices. There were a plethora of new weaves, wigs, hairstyles. Even the guys spruced up their hair, like Ray J, who displayed a Blond haircut. And the fashion choices seem to vary from ball gown to catsuit.
From high fashion to IG boutique…hit the flip to see what some of these #LHHH stars were wearing and let us know who’s look you like best in the comments.
View this post on Instagram
Hey Ev’rybody! Don’t forget to tune in tonight at 8 o’clock love and hip-hop Hollywood the reunion!!! part one I vowed to stay calm and collected. #Gonnabelittho🔥🔥🔥 S/O to the glam team!!! special thanks to my girl Monique🌹 @mermaidz_couture for this custom unit!!! #SheSoDope #VH1 #Lhhh #reunion #NewMusicComing #Ready #Download #DecemberLove available now on all outlets #Support #ThanksForTheLove #TeemLyricaG #Real Rnb
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
This silk leopard from @_ratandboa_ these jewels from @theremix.la And this pump from @jessicarich (dress is too long to see them in this picture). And these 30” bundles from @kadblackextensions installed by @hair_maryyyy had me glowing yesterday ❤️ thank you to tekoa and @tekniqueagency for blessing me with @iamomarweaver and @elijahglambition you always get me right 😘
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.