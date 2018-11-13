Not Weird At All: Beds Slept In By Oprah, Obama, And Bill Clinton Are Going Up For Auction

Beds Slept In By US Presidents, Oprah Winfrey Are Going Up For Auction

Every time stories hit the news cycle about celebrity memorabilia going up for auction, it’s almost always some pretty unusual items–and that is most definitely the case here today.

This time around, you can be the lucky owner of real beds slept in by your favorite celebrities…yes, seriously. If that’s something you’re into, you don’t have to risk being arrested for a chance at laying in the same bed once enjoyed by Oprah or Obama–you can simply purchase the bed of your dreams fair and square.

The beds slept in by none other than Oprah Winfrey, along with Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, at Asherwood — the Indiana estate of the late shopping-mall magnate Melvin Simon — are all set to be auctioned off this weekend, according to reports from Page Six.

Simon’s widow, Bren, who lives in Colorado, gave the 107-acre estate to Michael Feinstein’s charity, the Great American Songbook Foundation. The foundation is having Guernsey’s put the furnishings, about 1,200 lots including the beds, on the block for fans, historians, or anyone else with a little extra cash to purchase.

The real estate will be sold separately than the items within it.

“Asherwood is filled with over-the-top, gold-leafed furniture that will all be sold,” sniffed one connoisseur. “Bargain hunters who admire the gilded lavishness of Mar-a-Lago will love this auction.”

Would you ever consider buying a bed just because it was once slept in by your favorite celeb?

 

