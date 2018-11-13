Not Weird At All: Beds Slept In By Oprah, Obama, And Bill Clinton Are Going Up For Auction

The beds slept in by none other than Oprah Winfrey, along with Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, at Asherwood — the Indiana estate of the late shopping-mall magnate Melvin Simon — are all set to be auctioned off this weekend, according to reports from Page Six.

Simon’s widow, Bren, who lives in Colorado, gave the 107-acre estate to Michael Feinstein’s charity, the Great American Songbook Foundation. The foundation is having Guernsey’s put the furnishings, about 1,200 lots including the beds, on the block for fans, historians, or anyone else with a little extra cash to purchase.

The real estate will be sold separately than the items within it.

“Asherwood is filled with over-the-top, gold-leafed furniture that will all be sold,” sniffed one connoisseur. “Bargain hunters who admire the gilded lavishness of Mar-a-Lago will love this auction.”

Would you ever consider buying a bed just because it was once slept in by your favorite celeb?