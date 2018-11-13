Models Being Super: Duckie Thot Was In A Car Accident 48 Hours Before Walking In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Duckie Thot Reveals How A Car Accident Put Everything In Perspective

In a recent Instagram post, Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot has revealed that she was in a car accident only 48 hours before making her debut in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

She begins her caption by saying, “Firstly, I’d like to apologize for posting a little late- I had to take some time for myself to process the week, 48 hours before the VS Fashion Show, I got into a car accident on my way to a workout session. Thankfully I walked away without a scratch.”

Duckie, whose real name is Nyadak Thot, then went on to explain that this car accident opened her eyes to a few things. She continued, “the incident put a few things into perspective for me, no matter how hard you’ve worked for something or how deserving you may feel, it can easily be taken away from you.”

The 22-year-old model also praised God for keeping her safe, having walked away from the scene without any injuries saying, “God was watching over me in that car and he carried me through Thursday, I couldn’t have done it without him. I’m grateful and thankful for his support & infinite love.”

She also challenged her followers to “pursue your dreams, no matter how big they may seem. If you don’t try to use your gift to share it with others it will terrify you.”

The Victoria’s Secret Show will air December 2, 2018.

Check out Thot’s entire Instagram post about the eye-opening experience below: