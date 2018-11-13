Skrrrrt-Skrrrrt! Migos Pull Up On James Corden In Sneak Peak Of New Carpool Karaoke [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Migos Appear On Carpool Karaoke With James Corden
And now for the moment, you’ve all been waiting for…
James Corden has welcomed a lot of celebrities into his Range Rover for a round of carpool karaoke, but at long last, the three amigos from the nawf side have graced the bubbly behind-the-wheel singer with their presence.
The outcome is classic.
The full episode drops today. We’ll DEFINITELY be tuned in for this one.
