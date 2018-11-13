Where’s The Melanin? Too $hort’s Video For “Only Dimes” Featuring G-Eazy Has Nothing But Snow Bunnies [Video]

Really??? Too $hort Leaves Out Black Women In “Only Dimes”

West Coast rap veteran Too $hort is back with some new music featuring “Only Dimes” in the video, but he didn’t have any Black woman. Maybe all the models of color declined to be in Too $horts visual, where he’s looking for “Tati, Sienna, Adina, Savannah

looking for Roxy, Shaquita”

Previously, $hort release a video where white folks gleefully sing along with the N-word.

Are we surprised by this?