Kommitted To Kylie: Despite Denials, Fans Think Travis Scott May Be Marrying Stormi’s Mom Soon

Kylie Jenner Ring Fuels Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

Last week Kylie Jenner launched the innanet into engagement speculation after posting an IG video of her house overflowing with roses and candles.

Those rumors were later shot down and the gesture was apparently just Travis Scott’s way of celebrating Kylie’s line being picked up by Ulta, however the rumor mill has gotten even more fuel after both Kylie and Travis were spotted wearing diamond bands during his Miami tour stop.

We can’t see this being the engagement ring considering how BIG Travis likes to gift Kylie normally — he’s given her cars worth millions and filled her mansion up with flowers, we’d think she’d get a HUGE rock for an engagement, wouldn’t you? BUT all signs are pointing toward the pair falling deeper in love, with Travis recently gushing about Kylie giving birth to Stormi during his recent appearance on “Ellen” and what not. Also, sources tell BOSSIP exclusively that Travis has been cleaning up his act and is slowly weaning off of substances — another reason that his “Ellen” interview was so coherent…

Happy for them and Stormi! We’d love for there to be a Webster wedding soon.

