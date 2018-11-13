Kommitted To Kylie: Despite Denials, Fans Think Travis Scott May Be Marrying Stormi’s Mom Soon

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Kylie Jenner is all smiles as she exits the Nobu restaurant holding hands with her boyfriend Travis Scott on their date night during a break in the tour as the arrived into Miami Beach. Kylie was wearing a fashionable cream look as Travis was wearing some looks from his tour, Astroworld.

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner Ring Fuels Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

Last week Kylie Jenner launched the innanet into engagement speculation after posting an IG video of her house overflowing with roses and candles.

View this post on Instagram

hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Those rumors were later shot down and the gesture was apparently just Travis Scott’s way of celebrating Kylie’s line being picked up by Ulta, however the rumor mill has gotten even more fuel after both Kylie and Travis were spotted wearing diamond bands during his Miami tour stop.

Kylie Jenner leaves Mr Chow restaurant at the W South Beach hotel in Miami with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner wore white long boots and a Travis Scott tour t-shirt as she headed to his Sunday night tour date. She also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger amid rumors of an engagement to Scott.

SplashNews.com

We can’t see this being the engagement ring considering how BIG Travis likes to gift Kylie normally — he’s given her cars worth millions and filled her mansion up with flowers, we’d think she’d get a HUGE rock for an engagement, wouldn’t you? BUT all signs are pointing toward the pair falling deeper in love, with Travis recently gushing about Kylie giving birth to Stormi during his recent appearance on “Ellen” and what not. Also, sources tell BOSSIP exclusively that Travis has been cleaning up his act and is slowly weaning off of substances — another reason that his “Ellen” interview was so coherent…

Happy for them and Stormi! We’d love for there to be a Webster wedding soon.

Hit the flip for more Miami pics

View this post on Instagram

astro girls 👩🏾‍🚀👩🏼‍🚀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie posted up with best friend Jordyn Woods in Miami and paid homage to her baby daddy with the caption.

Kylie Jenner leaves Mr Chow restaurant at the W South Beach hotel in Miami with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner wore white long boots and a Travis Scott tour t-shirt as she headed to his Sunday night tour date. She also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger amid rumors of an engagement to Scott.

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner leaves Mr Chow restaurant at the W South Beach hotel in Miami with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner wore white long boots and a Travis Scott tour t-shirt as she headed to his Sunday night tour date. She also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger amid rumors of an engagement to Scott.

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner is all smiles as she exits the Nobu restaurant holding hands with her boyfriend Travis Scott on their date night during a break in the tour as the arrived into Miami Beach. Kylie was wearing a fashionable cream look as Travis was wearing some looks from his tour, Astroworld.

SplashNews.com

Travis Scott Wedding Bands

SplashNews

Looks like the ring is on his middle finger, but matching bands certainly seems like a statement of togetherness to us!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bossip Exclusives, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.