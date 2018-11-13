Jordan Davenport: Police Investigating Mysterious Death Of Father Possibly Beaten To Death In Texas

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE & DEATH: A body believed to be that of 29-year-old Jordan Davenport was recovered from the Towne Lake community in Cypress on Halloween. https://t.co/KXiwucLmKF — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 2, 2018

Questions Surround Jordan Davenport Death

Police are searching for answers in the death of a Texas man who was found dead in Cypress Lake. Jordan Davenport, 30, was last seen October 31 in the Towne Lake area after dropping a friend off from a Halloween party. His body was found days later and there were signs he’d been beaten.

ABC 13 spoke with Davenport’s family who’s imploring people to come forward with answers.

“It’s not fair to us this happened to him,” said Jordan’s mother Tanette Davenport-Downing. “We just want to know exactly what happened and why. He didn’t deserve this. My son is a good man and he wasn’t treated so that night.”

Activist Shaun King is also asking the public to speak up about what happened to Jordan.

He’s pointing out that in a post in the Towne Lake Fast Action Response Facebook group, a woman claimed that a black man walked into her backyard and her husband and another man “beat him down” while they called the cops. “He was pleading that his boy dropped him off here,” wrote the woman.

King believes the man that was “beat down” was Jordan.

He also added in another post that the story changed and residents reported that they chased the unidentified man to a bridge over the lake but “lost sight of him.”

Something’s not adding up.

TMZ Sports recently reported that Former Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Khalif Barnes was interviewed by police in connection to the death but is not currently a suspect nor is he a person of interest. There are reports that he was one of the men involved in the alleged altercation.

