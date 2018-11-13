Ganja & Guns: Medical Marijuana Patients Federally Barred From Buying Firearms 

The Federal Government has found a way to make people choose between health and protection.

On Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled (3-0) that a ban preventing medical marijuana card holders in Missouri from purchasing firearms is not in violation of the Second Amendment.

The Associated Press reports,

The court maintained that drug use “raises the risk of irrational or unpredictable behavior with which gun use should not be associated.” The appeals court agreed with guidelines from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that firearms sellers should assume that medical marijuana card holders use the drug.

Alex Kreit, marijuana law expert, says that the ruling may be challenged by people who use medical marijuana who will argue “that they shouldn’t be lumped with other drug users in terms of concerns about violence.”

