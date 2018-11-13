Daaamn: Flight Attendant Sues American Airlines, Claiming Co-worker Dragged Her Down The Aisle After Altercation

She’s Seeking $1 Million Dollars In Damages

Things got ALL the way real on an American Airlines plane when two flight attendants went at it while on the job.

According to New York Daily News, Kathy Ida Wolfe is filing a federal lawsuit against the airline after fellow flight attendant Laura Powers allegedly assaulted her on June 1, 2016.

“Laura Powers maliciously dug her fingernails into my arm, and slammed the door of a beverage cart on my arm and shoulder leaving visible bruises and scratches in numerous places,” Wolfe says in the lawsuit.

The drama didn’t stop there.

According to Wolfe, Ms. Powers then proceeded to follow Wolfe to the plane’s cabin “where she grabbed my scarf, choking me, and dragged me in the aisle and in front of the passengers.”

Well damn.

Wolfe believes American Airlines was negligent when handling the assault and she’s now seeking $1 million in damages. She believes American Airlines breached its contact with her when they failed to follow policies and regulations in the Work Environment and Rules of Conduct. She says when the policies were violated after her altercation, the airline failed to take action.

Wolfe claims she reported the incident to the captain on the plane and other flight attendants, as well as Dallas Fort Worth Operations, Flight Service employees, the Flight Service Manager and the Emergency Assistance Program. After the airline allegedly did not investigate the assault, Wolfe says she contacted authorities to report the incident.

Before Wolfe filed her suit in federal court on Friday, Powers and American Airlines each filed an answer to the lawsuit in Tarrant County saying they are “not liable because Plaintiff caused or contributed to cause the harm for which recovery of damages is sought.”

“American strives to create a work environment in which all team members feel safe and respected,” said American Airlines spokesperson Matt Miller.

Smh.

Messy.