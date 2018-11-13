Nice Try! Watch This Haphazard Husband Try To Explain Calling His Wife Another Woman’s Name In Bed [Video]

Boy, if you don’t stop…

Husband Tries To Explain Calling His Wife Another Woman’s Name On “Couples Court With The Cutlers”

A husband’s haphazard explanation for calling his wife another woman’s name is getting people talking on social media.

On a recent episode of “Couples Court With The Cutlers” a wife tells Judges Dana and Keith Cutler that she was BIG mad when her husband Roosevelt called her the wrong name in a half-sleep stupor.

“I’m calling his name because his alarm goes off—he says Ebony! I’m like who the hell is Ebony? ‘Oh Ebony Goddess, YOU! I’m talking about you!”

Roosevelt claims he doesn’t even personally know any Ebonies but his wife isn’t too convinced.

“Ebony Goddess”??? REALLY??

What would YOU do if your man called you the wrong name?

Click here to see when “Couples Court With The Cutlers” airs in your area.

Couples Court with the Cutlers is an Emmy-nominated daily, half-hour daytime court show featuring Dana and Keith Cutler as the first-ever married couple to preside over a television courtroom. The Cutlers serve as passionate advocates for healthy relationships, offering litigants facing dysfunction and distrust the chance to resolve their differences, and uncover the truth behind their issues. The series uses cell phone forensics, GPS tracking, lie detectors, and other high-tech tactics to tackle relationship disputes head-on. Additionally, the Cutlers use lessons learned from their 35+ year loving relationship to help litigants find resolutions and move forward.