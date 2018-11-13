The Breakfast Club: City Girls’ Yung Miami Talks Drake, Being Team Cardi, And The Rise Of 305 [Video]

Yung Miami Of City Girls On The Breakfast Club

Yung Miami of the City Girls was in attendance on the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, today and she spoke about a variety of topics including her incarcerated partner, JT, the rise of Miami in hip-hop, how she linked up with Drake and being Team Cardi!

Lots to unpack, press play below and get into it.

It’s gonna be on and poppin’ when JT touch down out the bing. These chicks are READY.