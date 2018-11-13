Gang Sentenced To Over 200 Years In Prison For Terrorizing Women & Children In ‘Mass Attack’

Fourteen masked men who used machetes and iron bars to carry out a mass attack on a traveller site in Kent, England have been sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Daily Mail reports:

The 14 raiders terrorized their victims, including women, children and babies, as they demanded money at gunpoint from them on April 26, 2016. Dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, dust masks and bandanas to conceal their faces, a group of men entered three homes in Lenham, near Maidstone in Kent, at around 11.30pm. Occupants were threatened with shotguns, handguns, crowbars and baseball bats during a prolonged attack, and four victims then had their wrists bound together with cable ties. The armed gang found £2,500 in cash but threatened to murder the travelers believing they had much more money hidden in the camp. One couple was threatened with guns held to their heads while their six-year-old son, woken by the commotion, pleaded ‘Daddy, please don’t let them kill me’.

A total of 17 men were identified by police, but fourteen were convicted by a jury for admitting their part in the attack. Their sentences range between nine and 21 years imprisonment — however, none were convicted of carrying a firearm and/or imitation firearm with intent.