YES LAWD: Anderson .Paak Is Throwing A Carnival This Weekend For The Release Of ‘Oxnard’
Anderson .Paak Is Throwing An Oxnard Carnival
Anderson .Paak is about to take over the music game later this week, when he’s scheduled to drop his highly anticipated third studio album, Oxnard. To celebrate its impending release, the Oxnard native is looking to do something special for the people in the city he grew up in.
View this post on Instagram
Sending all the love and prayers to everyone in my county rn. Many thanks to the brave firefighters doing what they can to tame these fires. 🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿 We’ve been planning something very special and I can’t wait to see all of you!!#OXNARD we bringing it back home!!! 🗣#YESLAWD!
After initially teasing something to arrive the day the after Oxnard is scheduled to drop, Andy officially announced today that he’ll be hosting his own carnival with the release of the new record. Boasting a fun time that includes free rides, free food, free games with prizes, and a free shuttle bus to the event from downtown Oxnard itself, Andy’s Oxnard Carnival will take place this Saturday (November 17) at the Performing Arts and Convention Center in Oxnard.
This all-ages event will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and of course, Anderson .Paak himself is scheduled to perform in some capacity. It’s not yet clear if there’s anyone else scheduled to tmake an appearance, but knowing how many friends .Paak has (and how many of them are featured on the album), there’s bound to be plenty of surprises. If you’re in the 805, you can RSVP here.
Oxnard is set to come out this Friday, and we can expect features from J. Cole, B.J. the Chicago Kid, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Pusha-T, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Kadhja Bonet among others.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.