Who Got The Props? Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, And T.I. To Host Netfilx Music Competition Show ‘Rhythm + Flow’

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, And T.I. To Host Netflix Music Competition Show

Cardi B ain’t done gettin’ bags and we’re pretty sure that Nicki Minaj can’t try to block this one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Big Momma Belcalis will be joined by Chance The Rapper and T.I. as judges on Netflix new music competition show Rhythm + Flow set to air in 2019. The show will be produced by John Legend and his company Get Lifted Film Co.

Netflix appears to making a real push towards other types of programming as they have already signed up for a cooking competition show called The Final Table.

No word about the show’s format just yet, but when you have personalities like these three, you know there has to be some reality TV shenanigans afoot.

We’re here for it. Are you?