Dent The Internet: This Confident Cabbie Calendar Will Have You Ordering Uber Immediately
- By Bossip Staff
NYC Taxi Cab Drivers Create Calendar For A Good Cause
Hailing a cab has never been this EASY… We thought this we kind of a good joke for y’all to enjoy with us — New York City’s “sexiest” cabbies put together this interesting 2019 calendar. A group of racially diverse cab drivers banded together to create these humorous images.
And it’s all for a good cause! Proceeds go to a nonprofit that helps immigrant and low-income families. The calendar is on sale for $14.99 at nyctaxicalendar.com
Hit the flip for a look at more photos from the calendar.
