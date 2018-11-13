Dent The Internet: This Confident Cabbie Calendar Will Have You Ordering Uber Immediately

- By Bossip Staff
New York City?s sexiest cabbies have posed up for a raunchy 2019 calendar. The racially diverse and humorous calendar will proceed a nonprofit that helps immigrant and low-income families. The calendar is on sale for $14.99 at nyctaxicalendar.com

Shannon Kirkman/Splash News / SplashNews.com

NYC Taxi Cab Drivers Create Calendar For A Good Cause

Hailing a cab has never been this EASY… We thought this we kind of a good joke for y’all to enjoy with us — New York City’s “sexiest” cabbies put together this interesting 2019 calendar. A group of racially diverse cab drivers banded together to create these humorous images.

And it’s all for a good cause! Proceeds go to a nonprofit that helps immigrant and low-income families. The calendar is on sale for $14.99 at nyctaxicalendar.com

Hit the flip for a look at more photos from the calendar.

