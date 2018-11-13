Let Him Love You: Mario Says He’s Smashed Over 100 Women & Has A Crush On Jhene Aiko [Video]

Mario Says His Love Life Has Been “Loveless” & Reveals His Celebrity Crush

This is spicy.

On Wendy Williams’ extras from her youtube channel, she sits with Mario and got the “Back Seat Heat” on his love life. In the short clip, Mario reveals A LOT. He’s recently gotten out of a two-year relationship for a younger woman, insisting he’s never been in love.

“What’s your number?”, Wendy asks the once uber-popular R&B veteran, referring to how many women he has slept with. “50, 100?” Wendy asks, “I would say around 100.” Mario adds that his celebrity crush is Jhene Aiko, and if she wasn’t with Big Sean, he’d be shooting his shot!

Press play!