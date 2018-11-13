Sorry, Boo! Here’s What Michael Bae Jordan Thought About Bossip Blasting His ‘Milky Mayo-y Boat Tour’

Ooops!

Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Boat Pictures With GQ

One of the honorees for GQ’s annual “Man Of The Year” issue recently reacted to a Bossip headline we wrote about some Becky behavior he participated in. If you can remember, Michael Bae Jordan caught HELL back in July after he was spotted in St. Tropez surrounded by melanin deficient women and his buddy Steelo Brim.

We of course commented and dubbed their Italian joyride a “Milky Mayo-y Boat Tour” to reflect how some women felt betrayed by his seemingly sunken behavior. GQ recently brought up the headline and others to MBJ who once again reiterated that he doesn’t prefer white women, and instead, the boat ride got completely misconstrued.

“Did you know whose boat it was? No. Was it a yacht? Nah. If you knew what a yacht was, you’d know that wasn’t a yacht. It’s a boat,” said Jordan. “It’s a boat. Have you ever been to Italy before? Do you know how that works? Sometimes you get on a boat, you go and meet people you’ve never met before, enjoy some stuff. It’s vacation, it’s life. Then it just turned into this whole other thing that it wasn’t. It just wasn’t that. I felt like I needed to say something in that moment.”

In a previous Facebook Live, Michael seemingly reacted to the milk line in particular;

“I like milk. I like chocolate milk. I love chocolate milk. I like almond milk, strawberry milk. You know the Cinnamon Toast Crunch? You know what I’m saying, the milk after that? I like that, too. That’s pretty good.”

and he told GQ that in hindsight he regrets commenting.

“In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have. As I was doing it, all my boys, everyone, were just like, ‘Mike, put the phone down.’ But I was like, ‘Nah, I need to get this off my chest.’ I just felt like it was unfair, I guess. I just felt emotional at the time.”

Aww man, Mike. Sorry you took offense but if you look back at those pictures they wereeeeee milky. His friend Steelo also took partial responsibility for the lack of black women on board.

“Michael wouldn’t say this,” Brim tells me over the phone. “I will. He was getting on the boat, but that was my girlfriend. I have a white girlfriend,” vaguely suggesting that all the white women on the boat in Italy were friends with his girlfriend.

You can read the cover story in full HERE.

