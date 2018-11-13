Sorry, Boo! Here’s What Michael Bae Jordan Thought About Bossip Blasting His ‘Milky Mayo-y Boat Tour’
Ooops!
Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Boat Pictures With GQ
One of the honorees for GQ’s annual “Man Of The Year” issue recently reacted to a Bossip headline we wrote about some Becky behavior he participated in. If you can remember, Michael Bae Jordan caught HELL back in July after he was spotted in St. Tropez surrounded by melanin deficient women and his buddy Steelo Brim.
We of course commented and dubbed their Italian joyride a “Milky Mayo-y Boat Tour” to reflect how some women felt betrayed by his seemingly sunken behavior. GQ recently brought up the headline and others to MBJ who once again reiterated that he doesn’t prefer white women, and instead, the boat ride got completely misconstrued.
“Did you know whose boat it was? No. Was it a yacht? Nah. If you knew what a yacht was, you’d know that wasn’t a yacht. It’s a boat,” said Jordan. “It’s a boat. Have you ever been to Italy before? Do you know how that works? Sometimes you get on a boat, you go and meet people you’ve never met before, enjoy some stuff. It’s vacation, it’s life. Then it just turned into this whole other thing that it wasn’t. It just wasn’t that. I felt like I needed to say something in that moment.”
In a previous Facebook Live, Michael seemingly reacted to the milk line in particular;
“I like milk. I like chocolate milk. I love chocolate milk. I like almond milk, strawberry milk. You know the Cinnamon Toast Crunch? You know what I’m saying, the milk after that? I like that, too. That’s pretty good.”
and he told GQ that in hindsight he regrets commenting.
“In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have. As I was doing it, all my boys, everyone, were just like, ‘Mike, put the phone down.’ But I was like, ‘Nah, I need to get this off my chest.’ I just felt like it was unfair, I guess. I just felt emotional at the time.”
Aww man, Mike. Sorry you took offense but if you look back at those pictures they wereeeeee milky. His friend Steelo also took partial responsibility for the lack of black women on board.
“Michael wouldn’t say this,” Brim tells me over the phone. “I will. He was getting on the boat, but that was my girlfriend. I have a white girlfriend,” vaguely suggesting that all the white women on the boat in Italy were friends with his girlfriend.
You can read the cover story in full HERE.
Check out a few more excerpts of “Man Of The Year” MBJ on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
Hollywood is getting better for creators of color, @michaelbjordan says, "because we're starting to realize our worth more." Hear one of our four #GQMOTY cover stars talk about building intergenerational wealth (and how much fun he's going to have writing his will) at the link in bio. (📷 @awolerizku, 👔 @mobolajidawodu)
On dating:
“My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m fucking lacking at. I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.” He pauses, cuts himself off. He tries a different approach. “But it’s like, I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you’re my girl now.”
I wouldn’t mind this, I say. My personal stock would rise.
“Let it rise, girl, let it rise,” he says generously, then is instantly serious again. “So then they’re going to talk about you, they’re going to find out who you are. They’re gonna find out what your Instagram is, they’re going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough.”
View this post on Instagram
With the mega-success of #BlackPanther, @michaelbjordan has suddenly become one of the world’s biggest leading men. Quite an achievement, sure, but the aspiring mogul is aiming way, way higher than mere movie star. MBJ updates us on the scale of his ambitions at the link in bio. (📷 @awolerizku, 👔 @mobolajidawodu) #GQMOTY #michaelbjordan
On his legacy:
“When it comes to his own legacy—a word that’s on Jordan’s mind a lot these days—he seems far less concerned with the sacrifices and way more excited about the upside of what he’s building. “I want to make this thing so my family ain’t gotta worry about nothing,” Jordan says of his empire. “My mom and dad, my brother and sister, my nieces, my future nieces and nephews, my future kids—everybody is going to be good. I want intergenerational wealth. I’m going to have fun writing my will. Oh, my God. It’s going to be so much fun.”
On finally moving out of his parent’s house:
For all the milestones Jordan has been notching, he’s left one item conspicuously undone since he moved to Hollywood. He never got a place of his own. So, a few weeks after we meet, he’ll finally be moving out of the home he shares with his parents, into a not-yet-selected bachelor pad that will have a pool, he promises.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.