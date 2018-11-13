Bubblin’ Bustin’: Chick-fil-A Shoots Down Viral Meme About How To Use Chicken Nuggets Box

Chick-fil-A Shoots Down Viral Social Media Meme

Sorry ladies and gentlemen, the internet has led you astray.

According to the folks at TMZ, the viral meme that was blowing up on Twitter and Instagram this weekend is false, Chick-fil-A did not create their box of nuggets to fit perfectly on top of their cup of lemonade.

People were losing their golden crispy minds this weekend when the meme began making its way around the net.

Thing is the folks at Chick-fil-a say the only reason the boxes have those holes are for employees to designate nuggets, strips or “other”.

Sorry to anyone who thought they had discovered the greatest life hack of all time. Put your nuggets atop your lemonade at your own risk.