Tahiry Jose Speaks On Bossip’s Headlines

This week on Headline Heat, Tahiry Jose drops by to set the record straight on some of Bossip’s most viciously hilarious headlines. We’ve said a number of things about her tasty deliciousness; that she has spendiforous cakes, that she was possibly getting “Signs Of Love Making” smashed by troublesome Tyrese and of course we wrote about her and her ex Joe Budden.

Luckily for us, the forever fine personality is a good sport and she gladly recapped our shenanigans.

Watch Tahiry’s edition of “Headline Heat” above!