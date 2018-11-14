The Trump Effect: FBI Report Reveals That Hate Crimes Have Risen 17% Since That Orange Person Was Elected Into Office

FBI Reports Increase In Hate Crimes Since Trump Took Office

In news that probably won’t surprise anyone, prejudice-based crimes have gone up ever since a certain someone took the reigns on the nation.

A new FBI report detailing hate crime statistics has found that local law enforcement offices reported 7,175 hate crimes to the Buereau’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program in 2017. That figure was up from 6,121 crimes in 2016, a 17% increase. Now, it’s worth noting that more precincts participated in the reporting program in 2017 than in 2016, so that potentially impacted the increase.

To further break it down, the FBI also documented precisely which biases the attacks were based on. 59.6% of crimes were perpetrated on the basis of race/ethnicity/ancestry 20.6% were over religion, and 15.8% were on the grounds of sexual orientation. That doesn’t even include the 69 crimes that took place on the grounds of multiple prejudices at once (such as an African American transperson, for instance).

You can view the full report broken down by location, crimes, offenders, and discriminated against groups HERE.

WENN