Not Just Jilly: A History Of Performers Getting FREAKY Freaky At Their Concerts

Celebrities Who Get Freaky At Concerts

We’re sure you’ve seen it by now: Jill Scott pantomiming the dome for her microphone at her concert, letting it air spurt in her face and everything. This set the internet on fire despite the fact that Jilly has been doing this for years at her shows. People are just new to the game. Plus she’s been singing about her freaky tendencies since day one.

People also seem to forget that Jilly isn’t the only or first person to really get down and freaky at her shows. Performers have been getting nasty nasty for decades. From Beyonce to Bobby Brown, Tina Turner to Ashanti, peep the freakiest of live show shenanigans. Now go cop some concert tickets!