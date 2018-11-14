Nah, My Loves: Mo’Nique Continues To Cape For Racist Roseanne Barr Because She’s Never Said “Kill Black People” [Video]

Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr From Racist Accusations Yet Again

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Mo’Nique TRIPLED down on her fervent support of Trump supporter, racist tweeter, and Nazi cookie lover Roseanne Barr. Despite the fact that Roseanne literally never speaks on Mo’Nique or her personal causes in any interview she ever gives, Mo felt it necessary to throw her support and defense behind the disgraced comedienne once again.

When talking about her former nightly talk show on BET, Mo’Nique broached the topic of her “sister in comedy” and explained that she could never turn her back on Roseanne, claiming that she didn’t hesitate to appear on the show while many Black entertainers declined because her show was “too black.”

And when she showed up, when the cameras weren’t rolling, she said to me: “Listen, you’re the real deal. Don’t let them use you up and take advantage of you, because they will. Don’t you let them do that to you.” Now, a racist woman ain’t gonna say that to me. Q: But her tweets were blatantly racist. A: I’m gonna say this: We’re comedians. And I know her. And what she thought was funny, as a comedian, that’s what it was.

The interviewer then challenged her on the way she was quick to chastise Charlamagne for “spreading poison” during her now-infamous Breakfast Club interview…but doesn’t seem to want to condemn something as poisonous as racist ‘jokes’ that fall flat. To this, Mo’Nique responded:

A: When we talked privately — and we’ve talked privately a lot — she’ll break her jokes down and I’ll know where they’re coming from. She’s like, “Listen, you know how I grew up, so how could I start making fun of anybody? I’m not trying to hurt anybody.”. Has she ever said, “Kill black people”? Q: I don’t think that’s the line someone has to cross in order for their words to be racist. A: And I can’t argue with what you’re saying — I can’t, baby! But here’s what I know about this woman: She was behind the scenes fighting for the black (concert) promoters. Nobody knows that. She’s behind the scenes trying to push a documentary about Malcolm X with a brother who’s a Muslim. So when I know about this these things personally, did my sista say some things in poor taste? Some people could say yes. But what I won’t label her is a racist. When she sends me a DM that says, “My love, we will rise again like the Phoenix” — a racist woman wouldn’t do that, would she?

Hm…we certainly didn’t see Roseanne picking up her sword and shield for Mo’Nique when she was on her “pay me more as a Black female comedian” tour against Netflix…but hey, she’s keeping her same energy in defense of her “sister.”

Do you think she has a point?

