Call Jehovah: Is 37-Year-Old Marques Houston Dating Chris Stokes’ Teenage “Play Daughter”?

Marques Houston Dating Chris Stokes’ “Play Daughter” Miya

Marques Houston has found love and he didn’t have to search far for it.

After becoming a devoted Jehovah’s witness last year, the actor, singer, and producer has found a potential wife with his mentor Chris Stokes’ “play daughter” Miya. Chris posted up the couple on his Instagram page, praising their union. The young lady is best friends with Chris’ 20-year-old biological daughter Chrissy, and she’s just 19-years-old according to commenters.

Stokes wrote, “My bestie @marqueshouston and his Queen, my play daughter @iammiya_x ! So happy for ya’ll. Keep Jehovah first in all you do. Ya’ll are too fly!”

Miya replied in the comments, “Thanks dad love you.”

Here are Miya and Chrissy Stokes, hanging out.

Stokes advised that Marques and Miya “keep Jehovah first” in his praise, but some folks aren’t here for their union. A commenter wrote, “It’s very difficult for me to watch you all say ya’ll witnesses but don’t act accordingly.”

