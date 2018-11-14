Alt-Right Asbestos Cake Tammy LoRent Came For Michelle Obama And Got Dragged By Her Swap Meet Wig

Toni Lahren Getting Destroyed

Toni Lahren just loves clinging on to black women for fame. She’s like a little alabaster leech that won’t let up. She likes insulting Beyonce and Michelle Obama in particular. Her latest attempt at attention is going at OUR First Lady who said that Melania Trump never asked for her advice when she got to the White House. Lahren had this to say…

Michelle Obama is upset Melania never asked for advice on how to be First Lady. Michelle, besides ruining school lunches what did you do? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 13, 2018

Girl, if you don’t getcho…sigh…nevermind. You know what, we’re going to let Twitter take over and drag this mashed potato in the face clown.

Hey @TomiLahren -In 2010,Michelle Obama launched Let’s Move! -In 2011, Michelle Obama & Dr. Jill Biden came together to launch Joining Forces -In 2014,Michelle Obama launched the Reach Higher Initiative -In 2015,Michelle Obama joined President Obama to launch Let Girls Learn https://t.co/MPhJrOlMGX — Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) November 14, 2018

Take a look at the dragging.