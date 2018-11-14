Blac Chyna EVISCERATES Child Support Slayer Matt Barnes For Saying She’s Headed “Back To The Pole”

Blac Chyna Claps Back At Baby Mama Scorned Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes has nearly annihilated his own child support agreement with his ex-wife Gloria Govan and now he moonlights online as some kind of child support hating superhero for fathers who think $20,000 is “too much”?

Matt stepped into his cape to defeat Blac Chyna last night — but unfortunately for him, she fought back flawlessly. Under a blog’s post about Rob’s request to significantly lower child support he gives to Blac Chyna, Matt placed a “fist” emoji, showing solidarity for Rob. Blac Chyna noticed and responded, “I don’t know know bruh. Mind your business loser.” Matt then clapped back, “Back to the pole you goooo.”

Matt made a video to justify why he reacted to the story with solidarity for fathers whose kids “don’t need 50, 40, $20,000 a month” to be raised [see it here.] Matt says it was “just his opinion” and that “women buy bags, clothes and take vacations” with child support money that’s excessive.

Problem is…Blac Chyna won the battle with this final blow. Her own cars…she says she paid for without child support help.

Work Hard , Play Harder !!! My sh*t !!! No Help !!! No Child Support !!! Stop the F*cking Lies !!!

According to Rob’s own claims in court documents, Blac Chyna makes over $60,000 a month of her own money, that’s $50,000 more than her baby daddy makes. She has several profitable businesses, while her baby daddy takes hiatus from working at all. So she doesn’t exactly fall under the “stunting off child support” category.

Stay in your lane and take care of your kids, Matt. Enjoy that full custody!