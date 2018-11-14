Go Season Some Food: Angela Rye Blasts Black Trump Supporter Calling April Ryan ‘Spicy’ [Video]

Bye dusty!!!

Angela Rye Blasts Niger Innis’ April Ryan Comment

Our favorite political analyst bae recently ripped into a black Trump supporter who made an unseasoned comment about April Ryan.

Angela Rye was recently on CNN discussing Orange Piss Potus’ attacks on black journalists like April Ryan who he called “a loser.” While there she was joined by black Trump supporter Niger Innis who implied that the attack April faced from Oxidized Orange Juice In Office was warranted because the journo is “spicy.”

That rightfully rubbed cousin Angie the wrong way and she politely laid him and his seasonless, senseless drivel to rest.

“Let me help you on spicy, it’s a flavor of hot Cheetos and Buffalo wings. Not a human being asking questions and demanding accountability from the highest person in the land “She does represent American Urban Radio Network but all that means that there are urban communities over the country that expect April to ask, as you would call, ‘buffalo wing spicy’ questions.”

Nice try, bootlicker. When will people learn not to try it with Angie?

Watch Angela Rye do what she does best on CNN below.