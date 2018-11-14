Harpo, Who Dis??? (No, Seriously): This “Idris Elba” Doll Got DRAGGED For Looking Nothing Like Idris Or Elba

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

The Internet Vs. THAT “Idris Elba” Doll

By now, you’ve probably seen the struggliest “Idris Elba” doll everrr that has literally EVERYONE very, very confused. Oh, and it’s $1,100–YES, ELEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS–despite looking nothing like Idris and everything like comedian Romany Malco (or anyone else Black who isn’t Idris Elba).

Whew, issa hilarious mess that forced UK company Emperis to seemingly remove the doll from its site in the midst of hilarious slander and memes that get funnier (and pettier) by the hour.

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Emperis’s “Idris Elba” doll on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, Editors Picks, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.