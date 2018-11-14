Harpo, Who Dis??? (No, Seriously): This “Idris Elba” Doll Got DRAGGED For Looking Nothing Like Idris Or Elba

This doll is supposed to be Idris? Somebody getting fired. pic.twitter.com/VsFXlmRibW — Court 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ (@courtdanee2) November 13, 2018

The Internet Vs. THAT “Idris Elba” Doll

By now, you’ve probably seen the struggliest “Idris Elba” doll everrr that has literally EVERYONE very, very confused. Oh, and it’s $1,100–YES, ELEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS–despite looking nothing like Idris and everything like comedian Romany Malco (or anyone else Black who isn’t Idris Elba).

Whew, issa hilarious mess that forced UK company Emperis to seemingly remove the doll from its site in the midst of hilarious slander and memes that get funnier (and pettier) by the hour.

Idris Elba looking at that doll… pic.twitter.com/5Zy4bGobHb — Box Fan On High All Year Round (@TerrellChuggs) November 13, 2018

