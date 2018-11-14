On The Come Up: Revolt’s State Of The Culture Extended For 10 Episodes

The people have spoken and REVOLT listened—“State of the Culture,” the popular unfiltered talk show taking the culture by storm, will be extended for 10 additional episodes. Hosted by Joe Budden (also an executive producer), Remy Ma, Scottie Beam, and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, the hit series will premiere an additional episode on Monday, November 19th, followed by a special year-end episode recapping 2018’s hottest topics (premiering on Dec. 3rd). The remaining episodes will premiere in 2019.

“We had a lot of fun during the first 10 episodes and the response has been nothing short of amazing,” said Joe Budden. “I look forward to improving on what’s already been built. Thank you Puff, REVOLT and most importantly the fans. See you soon.”

“Joe and I worked tirelessly for months to create a one-of-a-kind show that the culture would love, and the response to State of the Culture has been overwhelmingly positive,” said REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs. “The culture has a point of view and I want to deliver it. I’m all about giving the people what they want, so more raw and uncensored content through the lens of Hip Hop is coming your way.”

“REVOLT aims to provide our audience with authentic Hip Hop voices and perspective, and State of the Culture is the gold standard,” said REVOLT CEO Roma Khanna. “With over 17 million minutes watched per episode on digital and growing, State of the Culture has proven to be a huge hit and we are thrilled to continue to work with Joe, Remy, Scottie and Jinx to give the REVOLT audience more of the content they crave.”

“State of the Culture” currently streams on REVOLT’s digital platforms every Monday at 5:00p ET, followed by the television version – with exclusive bonus content – on REVOLT every Tuesday at 10:00p ET.

To learn more about "State of the Culture" and to watch full episodes visit REVOLT.tv and REVOLT's YouTube channel.