Murder Was The Case: New Dallas D.A. Wants Amber Guyger’s Manslaughter Charge Escalated To Homicide

New Dallas D.A. Wants Amber Guyger Charged With The Murder Of Botham Jean

Botham Jean might not be prominent in the mainstream news cycle anymore, but we haven’t forgotten him and neither has the new Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot.

According to Mic, Creuzot wants Botham’s killer, former police officer Amber Guyger, charged with murder as opposed to her current slap-on-the-wrist charge of manslaughter.

The former D.A., Faith Johnson, a Republican, felt that manslaughter was a perfectly acceptable charge based on the situation. She’s deada$$ wrong. Peep what Cruezot had to say NBC Dallas-Fort Worth:

“I don’t know any police reports. I don’t know any forensic reports, but based on what I have seen, manslaughter is an inappropriate charge, based on the circumstances as I understand them,” said Creuzot. “Once I get in there and I get everything in front of me and it appears the most appropriate charge is murder, then that’s the charge we will go forward with.”

Creuzot is very serious about keeping a close eye on cops.

“They need to be held accountable like anyone else. 99.9 percent of our police officers are great people and doing it for the right reason, but there are going to be those individuals out there who are going to shoot and hurt and kill someone and they need to be held accountable just like you and I would be held accountable,” he said.

We can only hope that Creuzot does everything that he says he will. Murder is definitely the charge that Guyger deserves.