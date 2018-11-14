Eat Pork BIATCH: McDonald’s Employee Allegedly Assaults Manager With “Hot Crispy” Bacon

Things Got Heated The Day Of The Bacon Attack

A South Carolina McDonald’s employee was offended in the highest way when her boss wouldn’t let her eat bacon and now she’s facing third-degree assault charges.

According to The State, the whole incident started when a manager told the cook to stop eating bacon in the kitchen while she was working. The employee, however, must have been enjoying its crispy goodness too much because she continued to stuff her mouth with the strips of pork. The manager retaliated by telling the employee’s boss.

This completely set the employee off and they backed the manager into the corner and “tried to shove hot crispy bacon in (her) face” in an effort to make her eat it, says reports.

When the manager tried to back the employee off of them, the employee hit her on the left side of the face while still grasping onto the bacon for dear life. The employee then hurled “a cup of an unknown substance” at the manager, according to the report.

Eventually, another employee stepped in between the women and the manager dialed 911.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the employee is facing charges of third-degree assault and battery. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for the employee, according to the report.

It’s not certain if the bacon assailant is on the run from the law.

But one thing’s for certain. It’s clear some people are willing to risk it all for the crispy goods.