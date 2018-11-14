Rapper Cupcakke Opted Out Of A Cardi B Party Performance, Now Fans Are Calling Her “Ungrateful”

Cardi B Fans Upset At Cupcakke

Some Cardi B fans may have never heard of Cupcakke, but the rapper has gathered a niche following with millions of supporters with her next-level raunchy raps. She’s the type of performer to really warm up a room with her XXX content which is why she was probably asked to hit the stage at Cardi’s fashion line launch. The rapper, obviously on Belcalis’ radar, was asked to perform alongside a list of performers for Cardi B’s upcoming Fashion Nova launch party.

Unfortunately, Cupcakke revealed to fans she had to decline since she felt slighted by her performance time slot. Apparently, her set was cut short by the event organizers, with the minutes given to other performers. Not feeling it, Cupcakke pulled out.

Sooooooooo fashion nova decided to cut some of my time off my performance and raise other people times up which is very unfair to me so I came to a conclusion I don’t want to perform at the fashion nova party but I thank cardi for the opportunity 😘 — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 13, 2018

This simple tweet from Cupcakke left dozens of folks angry that she “missed an opportunity” giving to her by Cardi B. Do you think these comments are fair or foul?

“Upcoming” I have to laugh … y’all taking it to far … it’s really not that deep https://t.co/47gzDjAvJX — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 14, 2018

