Rapper Cupcakke Opted Out Of A Cardi B Party Performance, Now Fans Are Calling Her “Ungrateful”
Cardi B Fans Upset At Cupcakke
Some Cardi B fans may have never heard of Cupcakke, but the rapper has gathered a niche following with millions of supporters with her next-level raunchy raps. She’s the type of performer to really warm up a room with her XXX content which is why she was probably asked to hit the stage at Cardi’s fashion line launch. The rapper, obviously on Belcalis’ radar, was asked to perform alongside a list of performers for Cardi B’s upcoming Fashion Nova launch party.
Unfortunately, Cupcakke revealed to fans she had to decline since she felt slighted by her performance time slot. Apparently, her set was cut short by the event organizers, with the minutes given to other performers. Not feeling it, Cupcakke pulled out.
This simple tweet from Cupcakke left dozens of folks angry that she “missed an opportunity” giving to her by Cardi B. Do you think these comments are fair or foul?
Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying to Cupcakke for passing on the Cardi B party.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.