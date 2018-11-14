Hollyweird: Zoe Kravitz Describes Not-So-Magical Make Out Moment With Lily Allen “She Attacked Me” [VIDEO]

Zoe Kravitz Denies Kissing Lily Allen

Zoe Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” this week to promote their amazing new movie “Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” (we saw it two weeks ago — it’s INCREDIBLE). During the taping a woman called in to ask Zoe whether Lily Allen warned her that she would be writing about them kissing in her book and Zoe responded with “Who Is Lily Allen?” before adding “If by kissing she means like attacking, then yes, she kissed me….attacked me.” Wow… Sounds like Lily didn’t get consent. Watch the footage below:

What do you think about the way Zoe handled it? We love that she stood up for herself. And she’s probably right, a lot of people seem to have forgotten Lily Allen…

