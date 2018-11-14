Creed Coupledom: Tessa Thompson Talks About Her Chemistry With Michael B. Jordan [Video]

Tessa Thompson Details Developing A Chemistry with Michael B. Jordan

As the cast & crew gear up for the release of Creed II next weekend, Tessa Thompson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her experiences making the highly-anticipated sequel.

Throughout the interview, Tessa talks about everything from growing up in Hollywood, to getting a fake ID, to being cast for the first film by Sylvester Stallone and Ryan Coogler. The actress also talks about doing a chemistry test with Michael B. Jordan to see if they would be a good pair for the movie.

Check out the entire interview down below to hear all the details in preparation for Creed II.