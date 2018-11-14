Creed Coupledom: Tessa Thompson Talks About Her Chemistry With Michael B. Jordan [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tessa Thompson Details Developing A Chemistry with Michael B. Jordan
As the cast & crew gear up for the release of Creed II next weekend, Tessa Thompson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her experiences making the highly-anticipated sequel.
Throughout the interview, Tessa talks about everything from growing up in Hollywood, to getting a fake ID, to being cast for the first film by Sylvester Stallone and Ryan Coogler. The actress also talks about doing a chemistry test with Michael B. Jordan to see if they would be a good pair for the movie.
Check out the entire interview down below to hear all the details in preparation for Creed II.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.