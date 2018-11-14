Toni Braxton Says Birdman Gave Her A Deadline For Their Cash Money Matrimony—But Guess Who’s Her Maid Of Honor

Toni Braxton Speaks On Marrying Birdman

Yes, Toni Braxton’s still engaged to Birdman, and no, there’s no wedding date. Toni was a guest on Wendy Williams this week and spoke on her Birdman baeship that while serious, still doesn’t have a solid date for nuptials.

According to Toni, Birdman who bought her a Tesla for her birthday, told her she HAS to set a date by the end of the year. The songstress added that while she two dates in mind, Braxton Family Values filming interrupted their plans.

“We almost had a date, well we had two dates, but we were doing “Braxton Family Values” and we were going through a little drama, and I was like, ‘Okay the wedding is a good thing to get all of us sisters together,’ but I couldn’t get us all together,” said Toni.”

Not only that, Toni’s skipping over her four sisters and claiming that her “best friend” Jada Pinkett Smith will be her maid of honor.

“None of them [will be my maid of honor], it’ll be my best friend, my girlfriend Jada!”

Uhhh, who knew Toni and Jada were besties??? That’s news to us….

She also talks her sister Tamar’s divorce and new man. Watch the full interview below.