Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Sued After Partygoer Catches Accidental Fade

Man Sues 40/40 Club After Getting Hurt In Scuffle

A man by the name of Jose Irizarry has decided to sue after getting his azz beat at the 40/40 club. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Irizarry blasts Jay-Z‘s NYC establishment for inadequate security and insufficient crowd control. We should note, however, Hov is not named in the suit.

TMZ reports:

“Irizarry claims he was minding his business at 40/40 when all of a sudden a huge fight broke out between some attendants and security … and he became collateral damage. Irizarry says he was struck in the head and body during the brawl, and endured pain and suffering, lost wages and medical expenses that he wants the club to cover.”

According to the site, this all went down the same night boxer Jermall Charlo got into an altercation and had a bag full of diamonds and jewelry stolen.

“Irizarry’s attorney told us he’s almost certain the fight his client was dragged into was the same one,” TMZ states.

At the time of the robbery, CBS Sports reported that over $40,000 cash was taken from Charlo, plus $115,000 in jewelry.

“According to police, Charlo (26-0, 20 KO) allegedly got into an argument which turned physical inside the Manhattan night club. When he returned to his seat, a bag consisting of a reported $155,000 in cash and jewelry was missing. In surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS New York, five women were seen exiting the club around 3 a.m. ET, including a woman described as police as 5-foot-10 and white with long blonde hair who was in possession of the blue bag.”

It turns out the accused was asked to watch the bag temporarily and attempted to return the goods prior to police contacting her. Her name has since been cleared.

“His bodyguard handed her the bag and told her to run, according to her lawyer, Gerard Morrone. Even though the nurse tried to return the bag hours later, she was arrested,” The NY Post stated.

It seems while all of that was going down, Irizarry was in the middle of it all and accidentally got whooped. Stay tuned.