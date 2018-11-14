Guess The Cakes
- By Bossip Staff
Actress Shows Off Her Shapely Form In Red Jumpsuit At “Extra!” Taping
Do you recognize this shapely actress rockin’ an all red jumpsuit? We didn’t think you would. She’s actually a fairly famous child star who has matured, married and become a mommy. Any guesses now?
Hit the flip for the answer!
Ashley Banks got THICK… and we love it. Go head girl. Tatyana Ali was photographed filming an episode of “Extra!” in Los Angeles this week. We’ve gotta look for that episode so we can see those curves in action.
