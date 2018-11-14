Sweet Black Love: Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Are “Finding Each Other Again” Post-Presidency

Michelle Obama Talks About New Romance With Barack

“I…am so in love with you…” – Al Green (and Barack Obama at the Apollo)

We imagine there is a lot more singing, dancing, and long, loving stares in the Obama household these days as Michelle Obama reveals to PEOPLE that she and THE President are spending some much-needed quality time together now that their lives are much simpler.

“We are finding each other again,” Mrs. Obama says in an exclusive at-home interview with PEOPLE about her post-White House life and new memoir, Becoming, on sale now. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

We’re not crying, you are. Chelly O also reminisced over a romantic getaway to Palm Springs as it was “the first time in a long time it was just the two of us.”

“And it was good,” she said. “We swam, we sat, and he wrote because he’s still writing his book. So he’s a little resentful,” she added with a laugh.

While everything seems like it’s always been picture perfect in the Obama marriage, Michelle lets it be known that that is NOT the case whatsoever.

