Sweet Black Love: Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Are “Finding Each Other Again” Post-Presidency
We imagine there is a lot more singing, dancing, and long, loving stares in the Obama household these days as Michelle Obama reveals to PEOPLE that she and THE President are spending some much-needed quality time together now that their lives are much simpler.
“We are finding each other again,” Mrs. Obama says in an exclusive at-home interview with PEOPLE about her post-White House life and new memoir, Becoming, on sale now. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”
We’re not crying, you are. Chelly O also reminisced over a romantic getaway to Palm Springs as it was “the first time in a long time it was just the two of us.”
“And it was good,” she said. “We swam, we sat, and he wrote because he’s still writing his book. So he’s a little resentful,” she added with a laugh.
While everything seems like it’s always been picture perfect in the Obama marriage, Michelle lets it be known that that is NOT the case whatsoever.
“Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” the former first lady says.
Did she herself ever consider leaving Barack? “There were definitely times when I wished things were different,” Obama tells PEOPLE, “but I don’t think I ever thought, ‘I’m just checking out of this.’ “
Sweet Black love endures.
