Judges Love Sosa: Chief Keef Avoids Jail Time For His DUI Arrest

Chief Keef Is Catching A Huge Break After Felony DUI Charge

Chief Keef is a lucky man, and he’s proving exactly that by dodging another jail bid.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Chicago rapper caught a serious break after his felony DUI charge, which he got when police pulled him over in his green Lamborghini driving through Miami. The DUI charge has been knocked down to a reckless driving charge after Keef pleaded no contest in the year-long legal battle.

Keef has now been sentenced to six months of probation, and he’s also been ordered to submit at least 50 hours of community service–which is obviously a huge improvement from being behind bars.

Even though Sosa got lucky in the case of avoiding a DUI charge, his legal trouble doesn’t quite stop there. Just last month, a Second Circuit Court judge in South Dakota denied a motion to dismiss a drug charge the rapper is still facing after his June 2017 arrest. In that particular instance, Keef was charged with marijuana possession of between two ounces and a half-pound along with possession of drug paraphernalia after Sioux Falls security reportedly found drugs in his carry-on bag.

For his Sioux Falls case, Chief Keef’s legal team argued that the THC-infused edibles he was carrying are not considered marijuana under South Dakota law, because they contained no plant material. Unfortunately for Keef, though, the judge didn’t quite buy the excuse.

Keef is absolutely no stranger to legal troubles, and the latest chapter of his never-ending legal saga comes just a couple of weeks after the release of the rapper’s Back From The Dead 3 mixtape. Hopefully for his fans, Keef will be able to stay clear of any trouble while touring and performing all of his new music around the world.